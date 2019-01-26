ANP leader says Imran Khan lacks ability to run country

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said here Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan lacked the ability to run the country and should be removed from office forthwith.

“Those who helped Imran Khan reach the corridors of power will ultimately de-seat him,” he claimed while addressing a gathering held in connection with the death anniversaries of Khudai Khidmatgar Tehreek founder Abdul Ghaffar Khan (Bacha Khan) and ANP leader Abdul Wali Khan. The ANP Nowshera district head Malik Juma Khan, general secretary Noor Alam Advocate, Masood Abbas Khattak and Mian Latif Shah also spoke on the occasion. Mian Iftikhar claimed the prime minister would become a security threat for the country if he was not deposed forthwith. He said that taking ‘U-turns’ was not the hallmark of great leaders. He argued that the ill-conceived policies of Imran Khan had put the Pakistan’s relations with China and Saudi Arabia to the test. He said the PTI-led federal government had failed on all fronts as its economic and foreign policies had been unsuccessful. The ANP leader said the chief of the army staff and not the prime minister was securing financial assistance from friendly countries for Pakistan.

He said that his party welcomed the peace talks between the US and the Taliban, but there the need for including the Afghan government in the parleys to help bring stability to the war-torn country.