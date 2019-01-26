Ernie Els second in Dubai after vintage display

DUBAI: Ernie Els rolled back the years to shoot a seven-under par 65 round and move to within one shot of the leaders at the halfway stage of the $3.25 million Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Friday.

The 49-year-old South African, who last won at the Majlis course of Emirates Golf Club in 2005, is on 11-under par 133, just one behind joint leaders Bryson DeChambeau (66) of the US and Australian Lucas Herbert (63).

A three-time major champion, Els’ previous tournament win came at the 2013 BMW International Open. But seven birdies and an eagle in the second round raised visions of a possible 29th European Tour title.

Els, whose first of his three Desert Classic wins came 25 year ago in 1994, was under no illusions regarding the task at hand if he is to lift the trophy on Sunday.DeChambeau made two stunning birdies from the desert on the third and the eighth hole in his 66, which also included three bogeys.