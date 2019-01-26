Greek MPs approve Macedonia’s name change

The Greek parliament on Friday narrowly ratified a landmark deal to rename neighbouring Macedonia, ending one of the world’s longest diplomatic disputes and earning rich praise for the "historic" move.

A total of 153 MPs in the 300-seat Greek parliament approved the name Republic of North Macedonia despite widespread public opposition. The change had already been ratified by Macedonian lawmakers on January 11.

Since 1991, Athens has objected to its neighbour being called Macedonia because Greece has a northern province of the same name. In ancient times it was the cradle of Alexander the Great’s empire, a source of intense pride for Greeks.

To make the UN-sponsored agreement final, Greece must now ratify a protocol approving Macedonia’s membership of the Western military alliance Nato. This is expected to take place next month.

"We warmly welcome the next crucial step in the ratification... taken with today’s vote by the Hellenic Parliament," EU President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a joint statement with foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn.

"Both countries have seized this unique opportunity which sets an example of reconciliation for Europe as a whole and will give a further boost to the European perspective of the region," the EU officials said.

"Today is a historic day," Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who forged a close relationship with North Macedonia counterpart Zoran Zaev in drafting the agreement last year, said in a tweet.

"Today we write a new page for the Balkans. The hatred of nationalism, dispute and conflict will be replaced by friendship, peace and cooperation," Tsipras said on his Twitter page. European Council President Donald Tusk said the two countries had achieved "mission impossible."

"Congratulations my friend" Alexis Tsipras, Zaev said on Twitter. "Together with our peoples we reached a historic victory. " "Long live the Prespa Agreement! For eternal peace and progress of the Balkans and in Europe!"

Germany -- whose chancellor Angela Merkel had personally expressed gratitude to Tsipras during a recent visit to Athens -- also welcomed the news as a "victory for diplomacy." Protests have been held in both countries against the agreement -- some of them violent -- and lawmakers in Greece have reported threats and arson attacks against their homes.