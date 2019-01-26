MQM-London workers among 19 suspects arrested

The paramilitary force on Friday arrested 19 suspects, including political party workers, during raids in different parts of the metropolis.

Mohammad Nadeem alias Irfan and Mohammad Irshad alias Kala, who were associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), were arrested in an intelligence-based raid in Defence. They were involved in a number of robberies, according to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers.

During raids in SITE Super Highway, Gadap Town and Baldia Town, 17 suspects were apprehended for their involvement in a number of street crime cases, robberies and drug peddling. They were identified as Mohammad Alam, Tanveer Ahmed, Mohammad Zareef, Qudratullah, Umeed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Arshad, Abdullah, Ikraamullah, Salman, Imtiaz Khaskheli, Mohammad Nasir, Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Sheraz Raza and Wajahat Ali. The soldiers also claimed to have seized weapons and drugs from the suspects.