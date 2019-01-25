Russell, Vince to play for Multan Sultans

LAHORE: The star-studded player roster of HBL Pakistan Super League 2019 received a further boost with the addition of the Windies T20 star trio of Andre Russell, Dwayne Smith and Andre Fletcher, in-form England top-order batsman James Vince, and South Africa’s duo of Hardus Viljeon and David Wise at the Replacement Player Draft in Lahore on Thursday.

According to a press release, all-rounder Russell was picked by Multan Sultans as a replacement for injured Australia batsman Steve Smith. Russell had played for Islamabad United in 2018 and will be available for the first seven matches in the UAE before returning to the Caribbean.

The Sultans also scooped England batsman James Vince to replace his fellow countryman Joe Denly, who will be on national duty in the West Indies.

Quetta Gladiators have snapped up veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Smith as cover for Dwayne Bravo from February 14-27. Smith has played for Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in the previous seasons.

Lahore Qalandars have opted for South Africa’s duo of Hardus Viljoen and David Wiese as cover for Corey Anderson and Carlos Brathwaite. Anderson will arrive late due to his domestic commitments, while Brathwaite is expected to be a part of the squad for the T20 series against England.

West Indies batsman Andre Fletcher has returned to Peshawar Zalmi as a replacement for Waqar Salamkheil, who has withdrawn due to his Afghanistan commitments.

Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans are eligible to name partial replacements for Chris Jordan and Nicholas Pooran, respectively. The two players are expected to be involved in the T20 series between England and West Indies in March.

Earlier, in a bid to encourage local talent, four of the six teams also named their local players to their squads.

These are: Lahore Qalandars - Saad Ali (middle-order batsman); Multan Sultans - Hammad Azam (all-rounder); Quetta Gladiators - Mohammad Irfan Jr (fast bowler); Karachi Kings - Umer Khan (left-arm spinner).

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United did not make their picks but may add one local player each at a later stage.