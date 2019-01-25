Minister seeks report on health facilities in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on Thursday directed the health officials of all the tribal districts to submit a detailed report on the health infrastructure and facilities in a week to take steps for implementation of reforms.

He was speaking at a meeting at the Directorate of Health services, said an official handout. Health Advisor Dr Jawad Wasif, director health services tribal districts and other officers concerned from the tribal districts attended the meeting. The minister was briefed about health facilities and infrastructure in the merged districts.

Addressing the meeting, the health minister said that the government would overcome all shortcomings in the health facilities of the province including merged areas.

He told the officers to submit a detailed report on the health infrastructure in merged districts so as practical measures could be taken for improvement and to ensure quality healthcare services.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were personally taking interest to develop merged areas and raise the standard of living of the people.

He said Pak Army and tribal people played a vital role in peace building and establishing the writ of the government in the region.

peace conference in March: A three-day Pakhtunkhwa Peace Conference will be arranged here in the third week of March.

According to a press release, the decision was made at a meeting of organising committee. Abdul Lateef Afridi chaired the meeting.

Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, the coordinator for the conference, highlighted the aims and objects of the meeting. The participants of the meeting noted there was a need to bring all the Pakhtun voices at one platform to generate a chorus for peaceful settlement of the long-standing Afghan problem. The meeting said the peace conference would have three-day deliberations on various issues pertaining to Pakhtuns.

The participants deliberated various issues arising out of the imposed war on the Pakhtun hinterland and the current peace process and its impact on Pakhtun/Afghan society. They said Pakhtun land with a glorious history and distinct culture was geographically positioned at the junction of several nuclear power who with new Great Game are planning to be the regional leaders.

The participants believed the Pakhtuns were experiencing immense hardship and existentialist threat in the wake of so-called of war terror. The meeting said with a misplaced notion of strategic depth, Jihad was used as a tool to prop up religiosity and dilute Pakhtun national identity. The participants said the increasing use of violent non-state actors engaged in armed struggle and other social activities has aggravated security and stability challenges in the region.

It was noted that in the process the tentacles of radicalisation and extremism has torn apart the social fabric of the society.

The participants said miseries of the Pakhtuns in this geo-strategic game were numerous as millions of them had lost lives and properties during the past three decades.