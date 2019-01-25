CM says KP govt to ensure Indus Hospital project implementation

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Thursday that provision of efficient healthcare facilities to the people was one of the topmost priorities of his government.

He was presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister’s Secretariat here. The chief minister directed to settle down the land issue for Indus Hospital project and fix clear direction within a week so that the longstanding project could be translated into reality.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah, Advisor to Chief Minister on Merged Districts Affairs and Spokesman for Provincial Government Ajmal Khan Wazir, Member Provincial Assembly Dr Sumaira Malik, administrative secretaries of departments concerned, Dr Abdul Bari from Indus Hospital Karachi and the other authorities concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the issues about the Indus Hospital Project Peshawar, deworming initiative of school-age children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and school as a centre for child protection and development, said a handout.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the mechanism for implementation on the Indus Hospital project.

The chief minister directed for visible progress on the project emphasising to resolve the issue of land on a priority basis.

He said the government would ensure the establishment of this hospital in order to provide efficient and best health facilities to the poor and needy people, he added.

The meeting was also briefed about the deworming initiative of school-age children and told that there were 19 districts at risk in this regard, which needed special attention and awareness campaign.

It was revealed in the meeting that deworming initiative of provincial government would have positive impacts on the health, education and livelihood of children.

The meeting was also briefed about the way forward to implement the programme under which the children of government schools, private schools, madaris and out of school children of 19 districts would be targeted.

Round about 45000 teachers would be trained in 30,000 schools of 19 districts already identified.

The programme would be started from the mid of April 2019 and a comprehensive awareness drive for the general public would also be launched right before starting this programme formally.

The chief minister agreed to this proposal. However, he underlined the need to review and reconsider the data of schools to be targetted and directed the quarter concerned to devise a practicable plan in this regard and assured that provincial government would extend every possible support for the purpose.

steam safari service: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department with support of Pakistan Railways to launch steam safari railway services in the province.

This was agreed and decided at a meeting between Senior Minister KP Muhammad Atif Khan and Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in Islamabad Thursday.

The two projects to be immediately taken up included steam safari train service from Attock Khurd to Peshawar and the other from Peshawar to Takhtbahi known for the historic remains of the Gandhara civilization.

The 3rd is the steam safari train service from Peshawar to the Torkham via Landikotal the railway track for which will be repaired.

“It will add to the attractions for both the domestic and foreign tourists to the historic sites popular throughout the world particularly for the rich Gandhara Civilisation and Buddhists stupas,” said a handout.