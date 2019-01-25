JAC reiterates to continue struggle for retrieving QAU land

Islamabad :The Joint Action Committee (JAC) have reiterated their determination to continue the struggle for reclaiming whole of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) land part of which currently is under illegal occupation of villagers who were compensated by CDA in 1960s for the land acquired for establishing QAU.

In a meeting held here in Islamabad Club, participants of JAC comprising Alumni Association, Academic Staff Association and Officers and Employees Welfare Associations of QAU asked the federal government to ensure the university’s sanity violated during last few years due to illegal occupation of more than 298 acres of land and also shortage of funding.

The meeting was apprised that an area of 1,709 acres, 4 kenals and 12 marlas, was acquired by Capital Development Authority in 1967-72. The said area was allotted by CDA to the University on full payment and handed over to the University according to a map, provided by CDA vide letter no. CDA/PLD-15(12)66/516 dated Jan 26, 1967. As per the CDA report submitted in Supreme Court and minutes of the recent meeting held on Jan 15 at QAU also endorsed the legal claim of QAU over 1,709 acres of the land.

The report of Survey of Pakistan dated Sept 29, 2017, indicated that the land inside the boundary line of the University is 1,557.12 acres against the allocated 1,709 acres with shortfall of 152 acres. The land of 1,557.12 acres also included the 298 acres of land in custody of the illegal occupants.

The committee suggested that as per latest report by Survey of Pakistan, concrete measures should be undertaken by the federal government to ensure handing over 1,709 acres of land to QAU so that it may meet growing needs of its students.

The illegal encroachments became chronic threat to the security and development projects and always resisted any new construction on the university's own land. The construction of buildings of Academic Block-I and Students hostels no. 11-12 under the PSDP Projects remained suspended for years due to intervention and stay orders at lower courts by illegal occupants.

The meeting opined that the illegal occupation over 298 acres of QAU land became major hindrance to cater the growing needs of more than 12,000 enrolled QAU students who hail from all the regions of Pakistan.

It was further informed that National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training showed its deep concern on illegal encroachments of the QAU land and behaviour of concerned government departments during its visit to QAU on July 30 last year and directed all concerned to take necessary measures against all illegal encroachers.

The meeting highly appreciated the current anti-encroachment drive initiative by Federal Government and stressed to continue it till achievement of the desired results of complete removal of illegal occupations and handing over 1,709 Acres of QAU land as per commitment of present government.