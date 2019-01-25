Nawaz says punished for being benamidar but Aleema was not arrested

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) quaid Nawaz Sharif has said he was punished over the fake charge of a benamidar (in Al Azizia Mill reference case).

However, he said while talking to his party leaders on Thursday, that Aleema Khan, who is a benamidar of Imran Khan, was let go Scot free being the sister of Prime Minister in a similar case.

The PML-N leaders were talking to the media outside Kot Lakhpat jail where they had come to meet their party leader Nawaz Sharif on Thursday, a day reserved for meetings with him, Nawaz is serving a seven-year jail term in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference in Kot Lakhpat jail. .

According to party members, Nawaz said his daughter Maryam Nawaz was put in jail while Aleema Khan was meted out a lenient treatment by not sending her to a jail. The PML-N leaders voiced concerns over what they termed the government’s indifferent attitude towards the health of the incarcerated Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, when Maryam Nawaz reached the Kot Lakhpat Jail, dozens of PML-N workers greeted her while chanting slogans in support of Nawaz Sharif. Meanwhile, talking to the media outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said Nawaz Sharif was being denied medical facilities which were right of every prisoner. He said people were concerned about the health condition of the former premier, saying he should be provided access to his personal physician so that people’s concern did not turn into anger.

The PML-N senator further said a government truly representing public sentiments would come to power and serve masses as it served them from 2013 to 2018 under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif who made the country an atomic power.

Talal Chaudhry said though he had reservations over the incumbent government, it should provide proper medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif. He said he could not see humanity on part of the government in the Sahiwal incident as well as health related issues of the former premier. “The nation is concerned over his health and the government should not test our patience,” he warned. He added the government should not show indifference vis-à-vis Nawaz Sharif’s health as it had shown in Sahiwal incident.

Earlier, some party workers and police exchanged hot words when some PML-N leaders were denied the opportunity to meet Nawaz Sharif as their names were not in the approved list.