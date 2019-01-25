Sahiwal incident: Punjab government admits operation error on CTD part

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Thursday held first-ever in-camera briefing in its history on the Sahiwal tragedy amid protest from the opposition parties over the absence of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

A Punjab government representative admitted operational error, committed by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in the Sahiwal shootout, which cost the lives of the Khalil family. The CM couldn’t attend the session as he was in Islamabad to brief Prime Minister Imran Khan on the progress in the untoward incident besides discussing the prevailing situation in the province and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) relations with allies.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has already been in Islamabad for the last few days. The Home Secretary Capt (retd) Fazeel Asgher presented the proofs of deceased Zeeshan’s involvement in terrorist activities and his links with the banned organisation.

The House was briefed on the suspicious activities of Zeeshan and his telephonic contacts with the elements involved in terrorist activities. During the in-camera briefing, PPP members announced their boycott whereas the PML-N members, including Rana Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Samiullah Khan and a few others, lodged a protest over the briefing given to the media before the in-camera session.

The Opposition members, while rejecting the report of the Joint Investigative Team (JIT), demanded a judicial commission on the issue. The Pakistan People’s Party also demanded resignation of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar besides demanding registration of a case against him.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz expressed dissatisfaction over the in-camera briefing and stated the nation wanted to know the facts behind the tragic occurrence. Once again rejecting the JIT report, Hamza Shahbaz called for setting up of a judicial commission on the incident which, according to him, had shocked the entire nation. He said the opposition would continue lodging protests unless justice was done to the children who lost their parents. He also said the sad plight of the children brought tears to the eyes of everyone who went to express condolences with the bereaved family. He expressed serious dismay over the absence of the Punjab chief minister during the in-camera briefing. Hamza Shahbaz stated the government should avoid issuing statements that ‘these incidents occur often in the world.’ He said Rana Sanaullah Khan had quit office after the Model Town incident and this Sahiwal issue wouldn’t reach a logical end until a judicial commission was formed. Hamza Shahbaz said he was seriously concerned about the health of Mian Nawaz Sharif.