Fri Jan 25, 2019
AFP
January 25, 2019

Pandya, Rahul suspension lifted

Sports

AFP
January 25, 2019

NEW DELHI: India’s cricket board lifted on Thursday suspensions on Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul, imposed after comments about women during a talk show saw the players ordered home from a tour of Australia.

Pandya boasted on the TV celebrity show earlier this month about his success with multiple women as Rahul sat next to him, prompting uproar on social media.The BCCI subsequently suspended the players.

On Thursday the board said that its committee of administrators “is of the view that the interim suspension orders... should be presently lifted with immediate effect”.The players apologised for their conduct following the uproar, with Pandya tweeting: “Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments. Respect.”

