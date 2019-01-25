NBP declares 6-month profit on deposits

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday announced half-yearly profit for the period July to December 2018 on various deposits, a statement said.

These deposits included profit/loss sharing, national income daily accounts (NIDA), term deposits, premium aamdani certificates, NBP PLS plus term deposit certificate and NBP premium saver accounts, it added.

The NBP has paid 4.50 percent profit, 5.50 percent, 6.50 percent and eight percent profit, respectively on saving and NIDA accounts during different periods from July to December 2018.

Similarly, for the term deposits, the bank has paid 4.5 percent to 9.8 percent profit, depending on the maturity of the accounts that ranged from three months, six months, one-year, two years, three years, four years and five years.

The National Bank of Pakistan paid the highest rate of profit on term deposits having more than five years’ maturity period. The maximum rate of profit for such deposits was 9.80 percent/annum, it said.

Meanwhile, the bank paid 6.65 percent, 7.80 percent and nine percent profit on NBP premium aamdani certificate for one-year maturity period, while the certificates having two years to five years attracted the higher rate of return in 2018.

It also paid the highest profit of 12 percent/annum on NBP premium aamdani certificates in 2018 for five-year maturity, the statement said.

The bank also paid annual profit rates with the payment at maturity on NBP PLS plus term deposit certificate.