Thu Jan 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

Spain’s taekwondo expert Lee in Pakistan

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Taekwondo IT expert Jin Hyung Chung Lee, representative of Daedo from Barcelona, Spain has arrived in Pakistan to upgrade all electronic Taekwondo Equipment being used by national teams and also conduct Taekwondo Pakistan PSS Seminar.

Col (rtd) Waseem, president Pakistan Taekwondo Federation confirmed that through his conducting seminar and helping install the latest IT system, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation would be in better shape to organise national and international events.

He said through seminar athletes from Islamabad Taekwondo Association and different clubs of Rawalpindi and Islamabad would get the required benefits.Jin Hyung Chung Lee will depart to Spain on evening January 24 evening.

