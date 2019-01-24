close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
January 24, 2019

55 companies to be conferred CSR Awards

National

January 24, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 55 most prestigious companies with significant contribution for social development through different remarkable projects and activities will be given awards at 11th Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to be held on January 24, 2019 at local hotel, Islamabad.

President Azaad Jammu & Kashimir Sardar Masood Khan will be Chief Guest in CSR Award ceremony. Zobaida Jalal Federal Minister for Defence Production, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Dr. Khalid Maqbood Siddiqui Federal Minister for IT and Zartaj Gul Wazir State Minister for Climate Change will grace the inaugural session. This event is being organized by National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH).

M. Naeem Quershi, President NFEH said the 11th CSR Summit and Awards is organized to pay tribute to dignitaries and legends of our country who made an exceptional difference in the service of humanity which is not only example for people of Pakistan but for the whole world.***

