close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 24, 2019

India rest Kohli for last two NZ ODIs

Sports

AFP
January 24, 2019

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be rested for the final two One-day Internationals and the subsequent Twenty20 series in New Zealand, the cricket board said Wednesday.

“Considering his workload in the last few months, the team management and senior selection committee is of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.“There will be no replacement for Mr. Kohli in the squad for the New Zealand series. Rohit Sharma will captain the side in the final two ODIs and T20I series.”

Fresh from Test and ODI series wins in Australia, India on Wednesday went 1-0 up in the five-match one-day series against New Zealand, thrashing the hosts by eight wickets in Napier.India are due to host Australia for two T20s and five ODIs beginning in Bangalore next month, ahead of the one-day World Cup in England and Wales starting on May 30.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports