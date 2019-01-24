India rest Kohli for last two NZ ODIs

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be rested for the final two One-day Internationals and the subsequent Twenty20 series in New Zealand, the cricket board said Wednesday.

“Considering his workload in the last few months, the team management and senior selection committee is of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.“There will be no replacement for Mr. Kohli in the squad for the New Zealand series. Rohit Sharma will captain the side in the final two ODIs and T20I series.”

Fresh from Test and ODI series wins in Australia, India on Wednesday went 1-0 up in the five-match one-day series against New Zealand, thrashing the hosts by eight wickets in Napier.India are due to host Australia for two T20s and five ODIs beginning in Bangalore next month, ahead of the one-day World Cup in England and Wales starting on May 30.