January 23, 2019

Issuance of ticket for not wearing helmet

National

January 23, 2019

Traffic police apologise to Sikh community

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Traffic Police authorities on Tuesday apologised to the Sikh

community after an officer mistakenly issued a ticket to a Sikh bike-rider for not wearing helmet.

An official of the Traffic Police in Peshawar said all the wardens have been directed not to issue tickets to Sikhs for not wearing helmets. Similar orders were issued a few months back.

However, a traffic officer Fayyaz issued a ticket to one Manmeet Singh on Tuesday.

The elders of the Sikh community immediately took up the issue with the Traffic Police bosses who tendered an apologised.

They directed the wardens not to issue tickets to Sikhs as they have been exempted from wearing helmets due to religious reasons.

