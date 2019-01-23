Army, PAF teams rescue stranded tourists near Murree

LAHzafoor has said that stranded tourists trapped in snowy mountains at Toheed Abad near Nathiagali, Murree have been rescued by Army and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday.

The DG ISPR said that the rescue operation was started at 3:00 am early Tuesday morning in which Army, PAF quick relief force and Rescue 1122 rescued the stranded tourists. Pak Army spokesperson added that the tourists have been shifted to safe places in Murree and Kala Bagh areas.

Later in his tweet Major General Asif Ghafoor had informed that a rescue team of Army and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has launched a rescue operation in support of civil administration to clear the road and rescue stranded tourists at Toheed Abad near Nathiagali.

According to the DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor the rescue teams were sent after they received media reports and would help in support of civil administration. In his tweet DG ISPR said that the rescue teams are carrying medicines and food items.

He added that the blocked road due to heavy snowfall and broken down vehicles near Toheed Abad is being cleared. Numbers of tourists were trapped in Ayubia Nathiagali and other parts of the valley due to the closed routes after a new spell of heavy snowfall punched the mountainous areas intensifying the problems of the local people as well.

Earlier, the tourists in a video message appealed the local and other concerned authorities to make efforts to rescue them as they were trapped due to heavy snowfall that closed the roads. Nathiagali has received 3 feet of snow while the temperature has fallen below freezing. The inclement weather paralysed life in upper areas as temperatures dropped to below freezing point. The local administration has warned the tourist in the areas to be cautious while driving in the slippery roads. Numerous roads in the areas were closed because of the heaviest snowfall of the season so far.