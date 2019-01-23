Seven breakfast points sealed

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority has sealed seven food points and issued fine tickets to 64 food business operators during an inspection drive on breakfast points in Punjab.

The PFA teams visited 328 breakfast points during the drive. The teams inspected the food quality, hygiene and food safety standards and ensured implementation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations during the drive. The PFA teams checked 126 food points in Lahore Zone, 149 in Rawalpindi, 103 in Multan and 43 in Muzaffargarh Zone. The authority also served warning notices for improvement to 337 food business operators. Punjab Food Authority DG Muhammad Usman said the action was taken against violators for not using food safety kits, poor physical hygiene of workers, using blue drums to store drinking water and serving food in rusty vessels.