PPP rejects JIT report, demands Buzdar’s resignation

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party has rejected the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Sahiwal incident and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

"Instead of making the DIG a scapegoat, the CM should resign," Punjab PPP Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza while reacting to the JIT finding revealed on Tuesday.

The PPP Parliamentary leader while criticising the Prime Minister stated at this critical juncture, he went to a foreign tour.

He said Imran Khan had removed Islamabad IG when a cow entered the farmhouse of his party man. Syed Hassan Murtaza said neither Zeeshan, nor Khalil were terrorists and stated in fact their assassins were the real culprits.

"It is shameful to declare the operation 100 per cent true while eliminating innocent children," Syed Hassan Murtaza said.

PPP Sindh member and Adviser to Sindh CM Barrister Murtaza Wahab while rejecting the JIT report stated that it was highly condemnable to boast success while targeting innocent people. In fact, he said the incident clearly indicated that the PTI government had failed to control 'Police Oppression' in Punjab.

The ministers of PTI continued to mislead the nation for hours which even added to the agony of the bereaved families, adding justice to them was the only solution to prevent such occurrences in future.