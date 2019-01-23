Pak-US strategic ties resuming: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking on the Pak-US ties in an interview, he said the recent visit of the US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to Islamabad reflects that bilateral relations are on a positive trajectory. He said the US senator gave many indications of moving to strategic ties between Pakistan and the US.

Shah Mehmood said Pakistan has clarified to the US senator that Islamabad is playing its role but it is a shared responsibility. “We understand that the regional countries will have to play their role too in order to resolve the Afghan issue,” he said. The minister emphasised the need for Afghans to sit together for their future. The minister said the world, while appreciating peace and reconciliation efforts of Pakistan, understands that the country will have a key role in Afghanistan peace. He said Lindsey Graham agreed with Imran Khan that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

Shah Mehmood said that due to the efforts of the government, a positive image of the country is emerging in the world. “Those states which used to criticise Pakistan are praising it today,” the minister said. Qureshi said Imran Khan's vision to maintain friendly ties with all the nations across the world is turning into a reality. He said Pakistan’s relations with the Arab states have improved since the PTI took over the government. A visit, he said, is also expected from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman in the coming days.

The minister said that, after enhancing ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, efforts are also being made to improve ties with Qatar. The minister said Pakistan can help Qatar in the development of agricultural infrastructure and the fulfillment of its food needs. “Annually, Pakistan can export fruits, vegetables and dairy products worth millions of dollars to Qatar via sea,” he said.