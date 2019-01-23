close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 23, 2019

Ajmal Wazir appointed adviser to KP CM

National

PESHAWAR: KP government spokesman Ajmal Khan Wazir was appointed as advisor to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday. "The governor on the advice of the chief minister appointed Ajmal Khan Wazir as adviser to the chief minister," said an official communiqué.

It added that Ajmal Wazir has been assigned the task of supervision and coordination of merged districts affairs in addition to serving as the spokesperson of provincial government.

Ajmal Wazir, who belongs to Shakai valley in South Waziristan, had joined the PTI just before the July 2018 general election. He was earlier a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-i-Azam (PML-Q) and had remained its central vice-president.

