Wed Jan 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

Doctors, staff protest power cuts at DHQ Landikotal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

LANDIKOTAL: The doctors and paramedical staff on Tuesday boycotted duties and staged a protest against prolonged power cuts to the District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal.

The angry doctors boycotted duties in the Outpatient Department (OPD) and locked the main gate of the hospital to record their protest against 'unscheduled' power-cuts to the health facility. Dr Abdul Hameed Afridi, Dr Khial Wali Shinwari, Dr Sattar Shinwari, Dr Rasim Shah, Feroz Shah and a number of paramedical staff members took part in the protest.

Dr Abdul Hameed said due to a prolonged power outage, the staff was facing problems in offering services. "Patients from the entire Khyber tribal district and even from the bordering area of Afghanistan visit Landikotal Hospital for treatment but we are compelled to refer them to the hospitals in Peshawar due to the blackout in the hospital," he lamented.

