PTI leaders have failed to deliver: Hoti

MINGORA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president and former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti on Tuesday said that any attempt to quash the 18th Amendment to the Constitution would lead to instability in the country.

"The rulers have no idea to run the affairs of the state. Our party will oppose any bid to alter the 18th Amendment," he told a gathering in connection with Bacha Khan Anniversary at Wadudia Hall at Saidu Sharif in Swat.

The masses had been suffering due to inflation and price-hike, he said, adding, "The people have realized that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI)-led government will only add to the miseries of the poor people."

Haider Hoti said that Sahiwal incident was an example of the poor governance of the PTI

"The culprits behind the Sahiwal incident should be punished and made an example for the criminals," Hoti said and added that the incident showed that the country was being run as per law of the jungle.

Haider Hoti alleged that the PTI was brought to power by aliens. "And the people of Pakistan still wonder how Imran Khan has become the prime minister of the country," he said, adding, without peaceful Afghanistan, the dream of peaceful Pakistan could not be materialized.

"Without the inclusion of Afghan government in the dialogues about Afghan issue, nothing could be achieved," he said and added that tribal areas were given the status of districts abut without the delegation of powers to the new districts, no change was possible.

The ANP leader said that during the last ANP-led provincial government, education was given preference.

"Thirteen new universities were established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aimed at providing quality to people at their doorsteps," he said.