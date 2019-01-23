close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

NAB chairman to get briefing on mega corruption cases from DG Lahore today

National

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal during his visit to Lahore will visit NAB Lahore today (Wednesday) to have detailed briefing from Director General NAB Lahore and to review progress on the latest position of various mega corruption cases.

The mega cases included the of 56 public companies of Punjab government, Metro Bus project, cases against senior PTI leader Aleem Khan, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Ashiyana Scheme Paragon case, cases against Chaudhry’s of Gujrat and other mega corruption cases.

