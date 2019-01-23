ITF Executive Director to reach Islamabad tomorrow

KARACHI: International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) Executive Director Development Luca Santilli will arrive in Islamabad on Thursday (tomorrow) for a three-day visit.

He will inaugurate the National Training Centre (NTC) and recently developed Plexicushion Prestige synthetic surface tennis courts at the Pakistan Tennis Federation Complex.

He will also brief the media along with President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan.