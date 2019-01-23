close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

ITF Executive Director to reach Islamabad tomorrow

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

KARACHI: International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) Executive Director Development Luca Santilli will arrive in Islamabad on Thursday (tomorrow) for a three-day visit.

He will inaugurate the National Training Centre (NTC) and recently developed Plexicushion Prestige synthetic surface tennis courts at the Pakistan Tennis Federation Complex.

He will also brief the media along with President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports