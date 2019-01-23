DPP, KCCI form joint committee

KARACHI: The Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday announced a joint committee to resolve issues faced by the importers and exporters of various commodities, and stuck up consignments.

The commerce division issued SRO 1067 (I)/2017 to amend the Import Policy order 2016 in October 2017, linking import of around 600 items, including herbs, spices, fruits, dry fruits, grains, recipes, convenience food, and other edible raw materials, with the animal quarantine department certification, phytosanitary certification, and plant protection release order of Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

DPP Director General (Quarantine) Dr Falak Naz said many issues pertaining to extensive tests and delays in issuance of import permits and certifications were highlighted by the KCCI members.

These issues were not so complicated, DPP would accordingly take steps to ease the overall process and provide relief to both – the importers and the exporters. “We will frequently hold dialogues and maintain interactions with KCCI in order to resolve the issues being faced by traders, as we want to create an enabling environment for everyone,” he added.

A large number of import and export consignments remain stuck up at ports for many days because of the extensive formalities causing severe losses on account of demurrages and detention. Dr Naz advised KCCI to finalise nominations for the joint committee comprising relevant stakeholders, while the formation of this committee and its nominations from DPP would be decided in the next internal meeting of the department.