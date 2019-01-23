PSDP to be reviewed in consultation with provinces

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, and Statistics Division, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has said PSDP will be reviewed in consultation with all the provincial governments with regard to irrigation and agriculture sector needs to boost productivity.

“Special emphasis will be laid on developing and modernising agriculture sector in the next five year plan,” the minister said, while chairing a consultative meeting on Agriculture Sector Development on Tuesday. The government planned to devise both short and long-term strategies in consultation with stakeholders to enhance agriculture growth and its contribution to the GDP, he added.

The minister said the agriculture sector was neglected in the last plan, and its growth remained dismal during the five years, which was evident from the fact that almost all targets in this area were missed. He said the progress of the agriculture sector provided a sound base for economic development, and the present government was paying special attention by focusing on improving key sectors, including livestock and fisheries.

“Yield of major crops like cotton, wheat, sugarcane and rice will be enhanced by adopting best irrigation and farming practices, efficient water management and quality agriculture inputs. Livestock and fisheries sectors also offer great export potential that will be harnessed to boost the country’s exports,” Bakhtyar said.

Noting that research and development and innovative farming practices remained the most neglected areas, the minister said special resources would be allocated for these purposes to uplift the agriculture sector.

He reminded that during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China, a MoU was signed on November 3, 2018 in the field of agriculture to strengthen and promote technology transfer, trade facilitation, and scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries.

The minister said the first meeting of Joint Working Group on Agriculture will be convened next month to work out modalities and way forward to expand and broaden the scope of cooperation to the mutual benefit of Pakistan and China.