Woman gives birth to six babies

BAHAWALPUR: A woman gave birth to six babies at Civil Hospital here on Monday morning.

Two infants (girls) died after the birth while four infants - two daughters and two sons - are stated to be in stable condition and were kept in incubators in the intensive care unit (ICU). According to of Civil Hospital spokesman Dr M Hamid, Hiba Bibi of Jalalpur Pirwala (district Multan) was brought to the hospital where she gave birth at midnight.

“This is a unique case in the history of the hospital. We are doing our best to look after their health,” he added. Hiba Bibi runs a general store at Jalalpur Pirwala and gave birth after seven years of her marriage.