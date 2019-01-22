close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
Agencies
January 22, 2019

Will clear criminal appeals in 3 months: CJ

Agencies
January 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said on Monday that the Supreme Court (SC) would dispose of criminal appeals within three months.

He said that he would soon bring the total number of filed cases in the Supreme Court down to zero. He said that the accused went scot-free due to the fake witnesses and the courts are alleged in this regard.

According to details, the top judge heard a case pertaining to the murder of wife over a petition filed against central suspect Shamsur Rehman.

During the hearing, CJ Khosa gave remarks that the nation should be grateful that in this era, it took only 4 to 5 years to wrap up a murder cases whereas in past, trials of such cases went on to about 15 to 18 years.

He said that he would complete pending filed cases of the Apex Court within the period of two to three months. Earlier, the court rejected acquittal plea of the suspect upholding the verdict of the high court.

