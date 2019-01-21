PBG/Remounts annex Battle Axe Polo Cup

LAHORE: PBG/Remounts outplayed Polo D Sufi by nine goals to four and a half to clinch the Battle Axe Polo Cup here at the Fortress Stadium on Sunday.

Raja Samiullah and Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu jointly emerged as heroes of the final as both displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques and hammered fabulous four goals each for the winning side while Saqib Rider contributed the remaining one to complete the tally. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap, Raja Temur Nadeem and Sufi M Haroon struck two goals each. President Bodyguard stamped their authority right from the word go and hammered an impressive hat-trick - one by Saqib Rider and two by Raja Sami - to take 3-0 lead. In the dying moments of first chukker, Raja Temur hit one for Polo D Sufi to reduce the margin to 3-1.

The second chukker was evenly poised as both the sides scored one goal apiece. Raja Sami struck one for PBG while Sufi Haroon converted one for Polo D Sufi as by the end of the second chukker, PBG had 4-2 lead. PBG also had a upper hand in the third chukker as they thwarted two goals as against one by Polo D Sufi. Nicolas banged in a brace for PBG and Sufi Haroon for Sufi's as at the end of the third chukker, PBG were enjoying 6-3 lead.

Raja Temur started the fourth and last chukker with a field goal to reduce the deficit to 6-4. They were looking to score more to equalize the score and then take lesd but PBG had other ideas as they started playing aggressive polo and thwarted three brilliant back-to-back goals to take a healthy 9-4 lead. Nicolas slammed in two goals and Raja Sami contributed one as PBG/Remounts won the final by 9-4 1/2. Col Nauman Wasif and Farasat Ali Chatha supervised the final as field umpires. General Commanding Officer 11 Infantry Division Maj Gen Muhammad Yousaf Majoka graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winning team players.

Lahore Garrison Polo Club (LGPC) President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Brig Tariq Niazi, PBG Commanding Officer Col Rabnawaz Tiwana, former Lahore Polo Club President Irfan Ali Hyder were also present on the occasion. President Body Guard (PBG) Commanding Officer Col Rabnawaz Tiwana has said that in this season, PBG team have displayed outstanding polo and competed really well in all the tournaments they have played so far, thus emerged winners in many of them.