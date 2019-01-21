Afforestation on Hazara Motorway

Growing trees through seed sowing yields results

By Yousaf Ali

HARIPUR: An afforestation project on both sides of the newly-constructed Hazara Motorway is fast becoming a success as the seeds sown just 10 months ago have now become almost six feet plants.

Many plants sown during the seed sowing campaign launched on February 16, 2018 have made seed-to-seed growth, which is something next to unbelievable for forestry experts, said Javed Arshad, chief conservator forests for the northern region, while talking to The News during a visit to the site of the project.

The seed-to-seed growth means the seeds that had been sown 10 months ago have started producing seeds, he explained, while pointing to some seed pods on different plants.

Envisioned by Secretary Forests, Environment and Wildlife Department Syed Nazar Hussain Shah, the seed sowing campaign has proved to be the least expensive and most productive part of the Billion Tree afforestation project.

“It was a one-day activity. The entire staff of the forest department in the region, who are 600 in numbers, was used in the campaign. Some 930kg seeds of different species were sown on both sides of the motorway,” stated Ejaz Qadar, the conservator for Forests in Lower Hazara circle.

The seeds had been selected in accordance with the nature of land and environment in the area. The different kinds of seeds utilised in the campaign included Acacia Nilotica, Chir, Bakain, Alenthus, Phulai, Sanata, Sheesham and others.

The seeds were sown on both sides of the 44-km long route between Hassanabdal and Shah Maqsood Interchange. Encouraged by the success of the campaign, the officials of the forest department launched another drive in December last to overcome the gaps left in the previous drive.

This time 700kg seeds were sown in the same area. The seeds had been collected by the department without spending money on it. Also, no funds were spent on the sowing drive, which was done voluntarily.

“It won’t be wrong to say that not even a single penny has been spent on the campaign,” said Ejaz Qadar. These plants, after becoming fully-grown trees, would add to the beauty of the area, he said.

Special secretary forestry, environment and wildlife department Zariful Maani, who was present on the occasion, said that it was an unprecedented project that gave unexpected results. He added the outcome of the project is so encouraging that it would be extended to all other highways, motorways, and other government lands.

It was free of cost as the seeds were produced by the department and the sowing was done through ‘Ashar’ voluntarily. “It is very economical and natural. The seeds not only sprouted but also grew up to human length within a few months,” he remarked.

Officials of the forestry department claimed the Billion Tree afforestation project, which had initially been given the name of Billion Tree Tsunami, proved a tremendous success in the five-year term of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the province as 1.2 billion trees were grown.

It was due to the success of the project that the PTI, after coming into power in the centre, announced 10 billion trees afforestation project for the whole country. Under the new project, one billion more trees would be planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the recently merged tribal districts.

Zariful Maani said that special attention would be focused on the newly merged tribal districts in the new project. Sixty percent share of the project would be specified for the tribal districts where aggressive plantation would be done on all the community land, government properties, empty patches and roads.

He said various experiments were done during the afforestation project and all proved a huge success. The seed sowing was one of those experiments, he said.

Another successful segment of the project was the introduction of closures. About 5,000 closures were established in the province.

“By closure, we mean protection of a certain area from wood cutting and hunting, etc. A negehbaan (guard) is appointed on each 40-hectare piece of land and given a monthly salary of Rs15,000 to ensure the protection of trees and wildlife in the area assigned to him,” Zariful Maani explained.

“These closures bore wonderful results as not only the existing trees and wildlife were protected but a number of new species regenerated in the closures. The natural habitat was restored, medicinal plants started growing there and honey bees made these closures their abode,” he said.

Wood lot, free distribution of plants among farmers and bringing waterlogged land and government land under plantation were some other important segments of the Billion Tree afforestation project, he added.