Gas supply to CNG stations, industry resumes

LAHORE: Gas supply was resumed to CNG filling stations, industry and power plants in Punjab province on Sunday, following restoration of imports after three-day closure.

According to an announcement by SNGPL, the supply of the regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) to industrial, CNG, fertiliser plants and power sector in Punjab started resuming from 6am on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that general industry, fertiliser plants, transport and power sectors suffered huge losses due to successive suspensions in gas supply during the last one month. In the last about 30 days, CNG sector alone remained closed for 20 days in Punjab due to suspension of gas supply to the sector.