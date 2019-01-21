35,600kg adulterated spices, jam seized

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized two units producing adulterated foods in densely populated areas here on Sunday.

The raids were conducted under PFA Director General Muhammad Usman in Badamibagh and Taj Bagh on information from PFA vigilance cell. The authority confiscated more than 35,600 kilograms of unwholesome food products.

DG Usman said the authority sealed Abdullah Grinding Unit in Badamibagh over preparing spices by mixing bran (choker), sawdust and loose non-food grade colour. The substandard spices were supplied to adjacent areas of Lahore in packing form which is a violation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said 19,000 kilograms of red chili, 17,000 kilograms of turmeric and a huge quantity of raw material. The authority collected samples of the spices for further examination, he added. In Taj Bagh area, PFA raided Bukhari Muraba (jam) factory and sealed it by confiscating 350-kg rotten fruits, 200-kg sugar syrup, 50-kg harmful chemicals, 20-kg textile colours, and non-food grade drums. Muhammad Usman said that enforcement team found mosquitoes and flies in the blue drums.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 807 road accidents in all the 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Nine people died and 950 suffered injuries in the road accidents.

Out of the injured, 536 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 405 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.53 POs arrested: The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 239 criminals, including 53 proclaimed offenders (POs).

The PHP teams also seized 2127 litre liquor, 24,100 gram charas, 1013 grams heroin, one Kalashnikov, five rifles, 12 guns, 52 pistols and 526 bullets from the possession of the arrested criminals.

Nine students arrested: Ghalb Market police arrested nine students from a Sheesha cafe on MM Alam Road on Sunday.Police also seized nine hookahs, flavoured tobacco and four oxygen cylinders at the cafe.