Mon Jan 21, 2019
AFP
January 21, 2019

Seven killed in attack on Afghan governor

Top Story

AFP
January 21, 2019

PULI ALAM, Afghanistan: A Taliban suicide bomber killed at least seven security guards Sunday after targeting the convoy of an Afghan governor, officials said, in the latest violence to rock the war-torn country.

The attacker rammed a vehicle full of explosives into the convoy of Anwar Ishaqzai, the governor of central Logar province, who was travelling with his provincial intelligence chief on the highway connecting the region to the capital Kabul. “Fortunately, both officials escaped unhurt. But the attack has left eight people dead, all bodyguards of the governor,” provincial police spokesman Shahpoor Ahmadzai said, adding that seven people were wounded by the blast.

Abdul Wali Wakil -- a member of the Logar provincial council -- confirmed the incident but said seven people were killed. The Taliban, who have been waging a 17-year war against the Western-backed Afghan government, claimed responsibility for the attack. The defence ministry announced Sunday that over 40 Taliban insurgents were killed during airstrikes and ground operations in the last 24 hours.

