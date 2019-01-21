Pakistan win Asian Junior SquashTeam Championship

KARACHI: Top seeds Pakistan defeated fourth seeds India 2-0 to win the Asian Junior Squash Team Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, on Sunday.

The final was a thrilling contest as both the teams displayed their superb skills. In the first match, Veer Chotrani dominated Farhan Hashmi from the start and won the first game 11-2. Farhan consolidated his grip on the match by winning the second and the third games 11-9 and 11-7. Veer came back in the match by winning the fourth game. But the fifth and final game was won by Farhan.

The final scores in favour of Farhan were 2-11, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9. Abbas Zeb beat Utrkash in straight sets with the scores of 11-4, 11-2, 11-6. On Saturday, Pakistan had beaten Hong Kong 2-0 in the semi-finals. Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza congratulated Pakistan for winning this title. “Our young players showed brilliant performance against India in the final. We have ample talent in squash,” said Fehmida in a message.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also congratulated the team. Mujahid, who is also the president of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), appreciated the untiring efforts of the coaching staff and PSF for training the players.