LRH’s nephrology dept: CM takes notice of doctors’ absence

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday took exception to absence of doctors at Nephrology Department of Lady Reading Hospital during his surprise visit.

An official handout said that the chief minister warned the doctors and medical staff to mend their ways and show their dedication and commitment to the cause of ailing humanity.

He added that the government was providing a reasonable amount of resources to ensure the availability of medicines for the benefit of the poor.

He said he would keep on paying surprise visits to hospitals and other institutions.

Speaking to attendants of patients, who had been taken to the hospital after a road accident and had been in comma and lost his two legs, the chief minister said that he would bear all the expenditures of the patient out of his own pocket.

He also visited Cardiology Department of the hospital and checked the healthcare facilities being extended to the patients. Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai was also present on the occasion.

The chief minister also enquired after the health of the patients asked them about the treatment and behaviour of the doctors and other medical staff. He also listened to the attendants of the patients and issued on spot directives for resolving the complaints.

The chief minister said the present government would continue to focus on the health sector upgrading the facilities and facilitating the poor segment of the society through provision of efficient healthcare facilities in the public run hospitals.