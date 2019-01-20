Why citizens want to be healthy and educated?

There is a pleasant change occurring in the mind of the common man who says he too wants to defend his homeland. “But for that I must have good physique, sound head and heart, enough money to feed and educate my small family.”

In fact, he wants to emphasise that strong economy is necessary to defend the motherland, and everybody will have to work, work and work hard to beat back the aggressor.

Asked how to be physically strong, the ordinary citizen says “a common man always wants to be healthy and mentally strong for which affordable pure wheat flour ‘roti’ and milk is must for muscles.”

City elders say not so long ago a British official highlighted the importance of harmony between the people and armed forces of Pakistan to meet challenges, including terrorism.

Talking to representatives of Pakistani community in London, the then foreign secretary David Miliband lauded their country’s commitment to root out extremism and the military operation against terrorists in the restive tribal areas.

Reportedly, he had wished Pakistan to be democratic, saying his country would work for strengthening of a people’s government and all its institutions in Pakistan.

Everybody now knows how much essential is co-operation between citizens and armed forces from defence point of view. Citizens realise the value of working together for a common cause whenever the need arises.

The fact that unity of all segments of society is vital to defence of a state was amply proved by the Pakistani nation during the 1965 September war. People’s co-operation with the army against Indian aggression bore the fruit and the enemy was humiliated at a number of fronts, including Chowinda (Sialkot).

The Pakistan Navy and Air Force also set a new record of prowess. Today, the masses and armed forces are united as the founder of Pakistan had envisioned.

It’s a matter of pride that our forces are considered one of the best in the world: credit goes to generals as well as soldiers. People respect all of them.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is as dear to them as was General (r) Raheel Sharif who carried out operations in North Waziristan which stabilised the country’s north-west and expanded the paramilitary role for peace in Karachi, commercial capital of Pakistan.

True, Gen (r) Sharif also developed a new military unit for protection and security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which runs through Balochistan province. There are many more achievements in the direction of economic strength.

The army has won the hearts of the people of Rawalpindi-Islamabad and surrounding areas by following in the same direction of service to motherland. Citizens have in mind his words to troops during his visit to North Waziristan on November 30: “We will continue to move ahead, and consolidate the gains made so far.”

[email protected]