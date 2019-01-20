Quaidians resolve to protect QAU land

Islamabad : The participants of dialogue on land issue of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) have resolved to protect every inch of QAU land and no compromise till the handing over of 1,709 acres and removal of complete encroachments over 298 acres of QAU land.

The activity was organised by Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association at QAU. The event was well attended by the senior Quaidians, members of Joint Action Committee (JAC), faculty, officers, employees and students. After reviewing the recent developments regarding anti-encroachment drive on land of QAU, it was also unanimously resolved that no compromise would be made over prestige of QAU, top ranked federal university.

During the interactive dialogue, it was apprised that QAU administration made full payment of 1709 Acres land to Capital Development Authority many decades ago which was admitted by the CDA in its formal reply at Supreme Court of Pakistan and reconciled in writing during latest meeting held between QAU management and Capital Development Authority officials.

It was also informed that National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Education in its meeting held on 30th May, 2018 directed Quaid-i-Azam University administration to ensure removal of illegal encroachments over its land through issuing evacuation notices with a clear-cut deadline, disconnection of utilities of illegal inhabitants and evacuation of area from illegal occupants. The recent anti- encroachment drive is in accordance with the directives of the standing Committee as well.

The panellists of the dialogue included President QAU Alumni Association Sikandar Ahmed Rai, President Academic Staff Association, senior scientist and analysts Dr. Parvez Hoodbhoy, President Academic Staff Association QAU Dr. Aqeel Bukhari, senior scientist and former first elected President of QAU students union Dr. Muhammad Sohaib, former Advisor Higher Education Commission Talat Khurshid, Secretary General QAU Alumni Association Murtaza Noor, Project Director Quaid-i-Azam University and Focal Person Bakhat Rehman, Qari Yasin Vice President Officers Welfare Association.