Sun Jan 20, 2019
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

Pak hockey team named for FIH Pro League

Sports

Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

LAHORE: An 18-member Pakistan hockey team for the FIH Pro League has been named after the conclusion of the two-day trials at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

The trials were watched by the national selection committee comprising of Islahuddin Siddiqui (chief selector), Ayaz Mahmood, Qasim Khan and Musaddiq Hussain. President PHF Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Acting Secretary General M Ikhlaq Usmani were also present. Ali Shan will be the captain of the side.

Pakistan Team: Waqar (GK), Amjad Ali (GK) Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, Rizwan Ali, Amjad Ali, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Moin Shakeel, Azfar Yaqoob, Faisal Qadir, Atif Mushtaq, Ali Shan (C), Atiq Arshad, Rana Waheed, Ghazanfar Ali, Shan Irshad, Ali Aziz, Junaid Manzoor. Stand by: Adeel Latif, Salman Razaq, Rana Suhail, Saran Bin Qamar, Taimoor Malik, Sami Ullah, Ammad ud din, Akmal Hussian Manager/Head Coach: Saeed Khan. Coaches: Rehan Butt & Danish Kaleem.

