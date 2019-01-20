close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
January 20, 2019

CITY PULSE: Cheetah and Other Stories

Karachi

January 20, 2019

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Risham Syed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Cheetah and Other Stories’ until January 24. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

The Sound of Quill

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Shah Abdullah Alamee’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Sound of Quill’ until January 24. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

