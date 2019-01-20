close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 20, 2019

Warrants issued for private channel’s anchor for damaging

National

January 20, 2019

KARACHI: An additional district and sessions judge Friday issued bailable arrest warrants for the anchorperson of a private TV channels “for damaging the credibility of JS Bank and JS Group”.

The bank submitted a written complaint in the court stating that the accused anchor gave false and concocted remarks about reputed JS Bank in a private TV channel’s programmes ‘Madd-e-Muqabil’ and ‘Breaking Views with Maalick’ for personal gains, under a conspiracy. Airing of the programmes caused irreparable damage to the reputation of JS Bank and JS Group.

The petitioner submitted that the accused conspired to create a wrong perception among the public that the JS Bank was involved in illegal activities and requested the court to take strict legal action against the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan