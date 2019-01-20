Warrants issued for private channel’s anchor for damaging

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: An additional district and sessions judge Friday issued bailable arrest warrants for the anchorperson of a private TV channels “for damaging the credibility of JS Bank and JS Group”.
The bank submitted a written complaint in the court stating that the accused anchor gave false and concocted remarks about reputed JS Bank in a private TV channel’s programmes ‘Madd-e-Muqabil’ and ‘Breaking Views with Maalick’ for personal gains, under a conspiracy. Airing of the programmes caused irreparable damage to the reputation of JS Bank and JS Group.
The petitioner submitted that the accused conspired to create a wrong perception among the public that the JS Bank was involved in illegal activities and requested the court to take strict legal action against the accused.
KARACHI: An additional district and sessions judge Friday issued bailable arrest warrants for the anchorperson of a private TV channels “for damaging the credibility of JS Bank and JS Group”.
The bank submitted a written complaint in the court stating that the accused anchor gave false and concocted remarks about reputed JS Bank in a private TV channel’s programmes ‘Madd-e-Muqabil’ and ‘Breaking Views with Maalick’ for personal gains, under a conspiracy. Airing of the programmes caused irreparable damage to the reputation of JS Bank and JS Group.
The petitioner submitted that the accused conspired to create a wrong perception among the public that the JS Bank was involved in illegal activities and requested the court to take strict legal action against the accused.