Sun Jan 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

Mianwali lawyers, PTI office-bearers meet Buzdar

National

LAHORE: A delegation of Mianwali District Bar Association led by its President Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday.

According to a handout, speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said lawyers played an important role in the supremacy of constitution and law in the country. The lawyers’ sacrifices for the restoration of independent judiciary can never be forgotten, he said. He said it was the primary responsibility of the lawyers to play pivotal role in dispensation of justice to the common man.“I am a lawyer by profession and understand their problems,” he said, adding that the demands of the lawyers would be given due attention.

The chief minister also issued directions to determine the estimated cost for renovation and decoration of the building of the district bar association.

