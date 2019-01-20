Due date

Residents of Iqbal Town, Rawalpindi, received the gas bills for the month of December 2018 on January 18 with the due date of January 22. This means that the residents have only five days to pay the bill. It should be noted that two days, January 19 and January 20, fall on the weekend (when a majority of bank branches are closed). It is beyond our comprehension why the gas companies sent out the bills so late.

Is it a way to get people to default on their payments and force them to pay the late fee? The Pakistani people have high hopes from Prime Minister Imran Khan. We believe that he will not let public organisations exploit consumers. He should direct the relevant authorities to probe the matter. Consumers should be given at least 15 days to pay their utility bill.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya

Rawalpindi