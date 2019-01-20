APBF, CGSS sign deal

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) and the Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evolve a unified strategy on the issues of common interests, especially research and development to achieve high economic growth, a statement said.

The agreement was signed by APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood and CGSS President Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery (Retd) on behalf of their respective organisations, it added.

APBF Founder and former chairman Haroon Khawaja and Chairman Ibrahim Qureshi witnessed the ceremony, besides the executive committee of the APBF and the 20-member delegation of CGSS Advisory Board and senior office-bearers, it said.