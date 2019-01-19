Wapda to take part in Asian Club Volleyball

ISLAMABAD: Wapda will take part in the Asian Club Volleyball Championship to be held in Chinese Taipei from April 25 to April 30.

According to available details, as many as 18 countries’ clubs will compete in the event. Pakistan’s top club Wapda finished with bronze medal in the last championship held in Myanmar.

Under the instructions of Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza, the training camp for the purpose has already got underway.

The high-performance training camp is being attended by club’s top 22 players who are learning the finer points of the game under the watchful eyes of Iranian head coach Hmid Movahedi and three other local national coaches at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.