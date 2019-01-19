PTI aims at inclusive development, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that instead of hoodwinking the masses by launching exhibitory projects, the PTI government has started public welfare programme to ensure all-inclusive development.

Talking to different delegations at his office here on Friday, he said it was also lamentable that the basic needs of the people were ignored in the past. He said the PTI government had particularly focused on durable development of the social sector. The CM said institutions would be strengthened in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI government believes in practical steps for public welfare and all the energies of the government are being utilised to provide best facilities to the masses, he added. He said solid foundation for prosperity of the people had been laid. State-of-the-art health and educational facilities are the fundamental right of every citizen, he added.

He also said not just Punjab but the entire country would be transformed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He added departmental reforms were being introduced to provide relief to the people.

Mianwali visit: Usman Buzdar will visit Mianwali, the hometown of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Saturday (today). During his visit, the chief minister will hold meetings to review the development schemes and law and order situation. He will also hold meetings with the people from different walks of life, including the parliamentarians, traders, the district bar association represent ivies and PTI workers.