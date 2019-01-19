Pak Army responds to firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army responded to unprovoked Indian firing in Khuiratta and Kotkhetera sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting the civil population, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Friday. The Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts. Three Indian soldiers were killed and two injured besides causing damage to Indian post. In an earlier press release, the ISPR had stated a citizen had been injured and evacuated to a hospital after India had resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in the Khuiratta sector.