Rain, snow from Sunday: Met

Islamabad: Widespread to moderate rain is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and some parts of Sindh and Balochistan during Sunday to Wednesday.

According to the latest advisory issued by PMD on Friday, a fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Saturday and likely to grip most parts on Sunday. Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Rain is likely in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period, the advisory said. Snowfall from moderate to heavy intensity over hills is also expected in Malakand division including Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba and upper Dir, Hazara division, Murree and Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Rain is also expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Dera Ghazi Khan divisions from Saturday to Sunday. Light rain is also expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Bahawalpur, Multan divisions on Sunday.