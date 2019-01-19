Alleged MQM-London hitman arrested by CTD

Sindh’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have arrested a political party worker for his alleged involvement in target killings.

According to a statement, CTD personnel acting on information about the presence of a terrorist carried out a raid in Nabi Bux and after meeting resistance arrested Ghayyas Ahmed Khan alias Munna. A pistol and a hand grenade were seized from his possession and he was shifted to the headquarters for interrogation.

The initial investigations showed that the man was allegedly associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and involved in a number of target killing and attempt to murder cases.

Rangers arrest four

The paramilitary force arrested four suspected criminals during targeted operations in the city. Mohammad Hassan, Farhan Ahmed, Naveed Hassan alias Goli and Mohammad Irshad Qureshi were apprehended in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Aziz Bhatti Park area for being involved in robberies, according to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers. The soldiers claimed to have seized weapons and recovered looted valuables from the suspects. They were later handed over to police for further legal action.