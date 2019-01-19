Pak colts shine in ITF: Asia Development C’ships

KARACHI: Pakistan junior tennis players displayed a good performance in the second edition of ITF Asia Development Championships (14 & under), which concluded in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Friday.

Hamid Israr, pairing with Hossain Mohammad Roman from Bangladesh, reached the final of doubles category where they lost to the second-seeded duo of M Alkotop from Jordan and Kasra Rahmani from Iran 3-6, 0-6.

Pakistan players participated in two editions of this development championship.Hamid Israr was the best performer from Pakistan as he finished 5th among 64 participants.Hassan Ali and Huzaifa Khan finished 9th and 10th, respectively, in the boys’ singles category. Sheeza Sajid finished 23rd out of a total of 32 participants in the girls’ singles category.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan expressed his satisfaction on the excellent performance of the junior players.